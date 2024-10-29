Written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Anupam Kher as Vijay, whose fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age

Anupam Kher in Vijay 69

Listen to this article Vijay 69: Anupam Kher plays stubborn angry old man with one big dream x 00:00

“Sapno ki koi expiry date nahi hoti.” (“Dreams do not have an expiry date.”) Reflecting this timeless message, Netflix and YRF Entertainment proudly present the heartwarming trailer for Vijay 69. The film explores the unconventional journey of a 69-year-old man who takes on the daunting challenge of competing in a triathlon. Written and directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the film stars Anupam Kher as Vijay, whose fiery spirit and determination inspire those around him to rethink what it means to pursue dreams at any age. Following the successes of The Railway Men, The Romantics and Maharaj, Vijay 69 marks the fourth collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the trailer of Anupam Kher's Vijay 69

The newly released trailer teases Vijay's transformation from an irritable old man to a determined competitor as he trains rigorously for the triathlon despite facing skepticism and ridicule. The trailer shows moments of humor and conflict, as Mihir Ahuja becomes his unexpected companion on this intense journey, highlighting their unlikely bond. Chunky Panday also joins the cast as Vijay’s old friend, who becomes his unwavering supporter and enthusiastic cheerleader adding depth to this inspiring narrative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Film to resonate with audience across generations

Reflecting on the film, writer and director Akshay Roy said, “Vijay 69 is about second chances and the gap between ‘what we thought we’d become and what we actually became’; it is about passion, determination and that timeless ingredient called perseverance - whether you're overcoming life's hurdles or training for a triathlon. Working with Anupam Sir was a gift — not only did he commit himself fully to the part; he also brought a depth and authenticity to the role that only the rarest of actors can. It was also a pleasure to work once again with my producer, Maneesh Sharma, to bring this YRF Entertainment and Netflix collaboration to fruition. The intention has been to craft a feel-good film that will, hopefully, resonate with audiences across generations. ”

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India said, “Vijay 69 is a special film, beautifully crafted with a powerful message of perseverance. This slice-of-life, inspiring story reflects our passion for telling meaningful stories. The legendary Anupam Kher, as the titular protagonist, brings immense nuance and heart to this uplifting tale. We are excited to reunite with our longstanding partners, Yash Raj Films, for this feel-good, family entertainer that is sure to leave audiences with a smile."

Showcasing a mix of determination, laughter, and poignant moments, Vijay 69 sets the stage for an uplifting story that encourages viewers to embrace second chances. Mark your calendars for November 8, and join Vijay on this transformative journey exclusively on Netflix.