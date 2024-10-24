Kailash Kher has sung hit tracks such as 'Teri Deewani', 'Saiyyan', 'Chand Sifarish', 'Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi', 'Ya Rabba' and 'Arziyan' among others

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a fun-filled video with the renowned singer Kailash Kher.

In the video, the 'Saaransh' actor can be seen sharing some light-hearted moments with the ace singer. The hilarious caption with the video reads, "Kher kher mein.. #HairTodayGoneTomorrow."

It seems as if the video was made while they were travelling.

Kailash Kher has sung hit tracks such as 'Teri Deewani', 'Saiyyan', 'Chand Sifarish', 'Yuhi Chala Chal Rahi', 'Ya Rabba' and 'Arziyan' among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam is currently seen in 'The Signature' which premiered on Zee5 on October 4.

The film explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

Kher 's film 'Vijay 69' is all set to be released on Netflix on November 8. The heartwarming slice-of-life film is written and directed by Akshay Roy.

As per the makers, 'Vijay 69' "promises to be a must-watch family entertainer that will inspire audiences of all ages." It follows the remarkable journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon and refusing to let age limit his ambitions.

With its playful spirit and heartfelt message, the film taps into those universal "pick yourself up" moments, blending humour and emotion as it explores the relationships that sustain us.

