After captivating audience with the trailer, the makers of Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Signature,' dropped a new poster.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Anupam treated fans with new poster.

The new poster introduces Anupam as Arvind who is a husband torn between 'love and hope'.

"When his world comes crashing down, the realities of relationships start to unfold for Arvind. How will he cope? The Signature premieres 4th October on #ZEE5," he captioned the post.

Directed by the acclaimed director Gajendra Ahire has been released.

The film explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

The film follows Arvind (Anupam Kher), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip.

Despite his limited financial resources, Arvind exhausts his savings in a desperate attempt to save her.

As his children remain indifferent, refusing assistance, he turns to friends for support. The emotional turmoil escalates when he faces a devastating decision about a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, leaving viewers to ponder the cost of love and hope.

Anupam Kher shared insights into his character, stating, "In this film, I portray a middle-class man whose deep devotion to his wife drives the story. The evolution of their relationship from partners to friends is what makes this role unique. I aim to reflect the essence of the common man in my performances," as per the statement shared by the film's team.

Mahima Chaudhry remarked on her role, highlighting its emotional weight, "Being part of this film alongside such talented actors was a privilege. My character's support during a critical moment is both moving and relatable."

'The Signature' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

