Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who recently opened up about having a child of his own, also spoke at length about his marriage to Kirron Kher. Anupam married Kirron in 1985 a year after his Bollywood debut with ‘Saaransh’. She was previously married to Gautam Berry and had a son, Sikandar Kher, in 1981. Sikandar, who is also an actor took on Anupam’s surname after his mother remarried.

Anupam Kher on visiting Kirron Kher while she was married

In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Anupam recalled, “I wasn’t married; Kirron was married, and we were best friends for 12 years. She was my senior in college. She was a star—she was first in her class, the best actress, and an India-level badminton player. I moved to Mumbai, and she came to Mumbai after her marriage to Gautam Berry. As strugglers, Satish Kaushik and I would often go to Kirron and Gautam’s house for dinner, and she would give us Rs 50 for a taxi, but we would save that money and travel by bus instead.”

Anupam Kher on falling in love with Kirron Kher

Anupam shared, “When she was going through a tough time in her marriage, and I was going through a bad relationship—after the girl I was with had ditched me—Kirron and I fell in love and got married. She is the most honest person—bindaas, honest, beautiful, caring, and she has a strong character. We were good friends, and that friendship translated into love and then into marriage.”

Anupam Kher’s work front

Anupam Kher was last seen in 'The Signature', where he plays an elderly husband Arvind whose wife Ambika (Neena Kulkarni) is put on life support shortly after she falls sick. Directed by the acclaimed director Gajendra Ahire, 'The Signature' explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey. The film was released on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.