Mahesh Bhatt Birthday 2023: Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt had special wishes for the filmmaker

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mahesh Bhatt Birthday 2023: Soni, Pooja, Shaheen and Alia wish their 'wise man' with throwback pictures x 00:00

Veteran director-producer Mahesh Bhatt is celebrating his 75th birthday today. On this occasion, he received the sweetest wishes from his wife Soni Razdan and daughters Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt.

Soni shared rare pictures of Mahesh and wrote, "Happy 3/4 of a century you… Then and now (sic)."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Pooja posted several pictures with her father Mahesh. Calling him her guru, the actress shared a quote. Her caption read, "To the man who gave me roots,wings,the courage to stand on my own feet,walk alone & unabashedly be myself..“A real guru,if there is one,frees you from himself.” That was the understanding that UG Krishnamurti instilled in him and what he reinstates to me & countless others day after day.. Happy 75’TH Pops! Gratitude to you & my mother for bringing me into this world. And for re-birthing me through the gift of sobriety by simply saying to me “If you love me,then love yourself.”"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja B (@poojab1972)

Shaheen picked up some of the best pictures with her 'best friend'. She wrote, "Always (heart icon) Best friend, happy birthday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Alia posted a picture from her childhood along with a recent click of her with Mahesh. She wrote on Instagram, "to the moon and back.. love you papa.. happy birthday my wise man."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ð (@aliaabhatt)

Workwise, Mahesh recently presented the film, 1920 - Horrors of the Heart. It was directed by Vikram Bhatt's daughter Krishna Bhatt. Talking about the film, he said in a statement to ANI, "The contribution of the writing room has been very important in this edition of '1920' and Krishna did not leave a single moment when she did not oversee our entire process of writing. This is the time when we should believe in reverse mentoring, elders should learn from the younger ones. Krishna is a representative of today's era. So according to their thinking, we served her the idea and when she okayed it then the final script was prepared."

Mahesh added, "The emotional standard of the film is quite surprising because it's not often you expect emotions to be present in a horror film. But this film has been made in an emotional and family space. There were many big super hits in Hollywood like 'Exorcist' and others which have left their mark, those films also showcased how a family struggles when an evil tragedy happens and that was the reason for its success. That's what we did in 1920."