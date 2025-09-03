As Anu Malik returns to Bollywood with Tu Meri Poori Kahani seven years after he was called out in #MeToo movement, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt thinks new composers cannot match his passion

“I didn’t want six different songs from different music composers. I wanted somebody with a unified vision. So, Vikram suggested Anu Malik’s name and that was it. Anu and I go a long way. We did Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee [1993]. The album is remembered even now,” shares the senior filmmaker.

"It’s not comeback music, it’s a hit-back music,” says Mahesh Bhatt , referring to composer Anu Malik returning to Bollywood with the former’s film, Tu Meri Poori Kahani. After Malik was accused of sexual harassment by several singers in the #MeToo movement in 2018, work offers dried up and the musician stepped away from the limelight. Seven years on, as he returns with the love story’s album, the filmmaker says it was producer Vikram Bhatt’s idea to rope him in.

Tu Meri Poori Kahani, which sees him serve as the creator, stars newcomers Arhaan Patel and Hirranya N Ojha, and is directed by his protégé Suhrita Das. Having been with the album since its inception, the creator believes he was right in choosing Malik for the job. “I wish the younger lot of music composers matched his passion. An artiste on the brink of extinction is the most creative. The survival mechanism kicks in as an artiste, who is almost a fame-junkie, suffers from withdrawals and wants to rebirth himself.”

In the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, it seemed to be the end of the road — and many would say fittingly so — for Malik. But the veteran filmmaker says the reason for the composer fading into oblivion was the entry of the new-age musicians. “The generation changes, and every music director is an expression of his times. Few can deconstruct themselves, and retain their wisdom. But Anu was not a fluke. He took the break in his stride and came back rich with his creations, despite the winter he went through.”

However, Bhatt had one condition before he signed Malik on — that he should remain true to his sound. “I told him he must not piggyback on the trends, thinking that he needs to cater to Gen Z’s musical taste. I told him to keep his late father, Sardar Malik saab in mind, while composing.”