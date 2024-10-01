Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry is set to make her comeback with Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and upcoming film 'The Signature' alongside actor Anupam Kher

90s icon Mahima Chaudhry, best known for her roles in films 'Pardes', 'Daag', 'Dhadkan', 'Dil Hai Tumhaara' and 'Lajja' among others is set to make her acting comeback with Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' and upcoming film 'The Signature' alongside actor Anupam Kher. Mahima, who is also a cancer survivor recalled the horrific accident that led to her being labelled as ‘scarface’.

67 glass pieces were taken out of Mahim Chaudhry’s face

Mahima Chaudhry met with an accident in Bengaluru when a vehicle came from the wrong side and rammed into her car. She was heading for an early morning shoot of ‘Dil Kya Kare’ with Ajay Devgn. Recalling the same, Mahima told Radio Nasha, “When my accident happened, I didn’t realise that I have these many cuts on my face. I found later when I went to the bathroom and saw the mirror. Before that, I was telling Prakash ji (Prakash Jha, director) that if nothing has happened, let’s shoot. Because doctors were done with the scans etc. He said, ‘No no, let’s wait, we’ll just go out and talk about dates.’ When I saw my face, I realised that my face is injured.”

Mahim Chaudhry received support from Ajay Devgn

The actress requested Ajay Devgn and the film’s director Prakash Jha to not tell anyone about the accident as it could affect her career. “When Ajay and Prakash ji came back, my first thing was ‘Please don’t tell anyone that I have gone through this. Let me at least try and see what I can salvage my career with.’ It is just immense that no one from the production never told anyone. 20 years later, I told the story and that’s when people got to know. It is commendable. I used to go on set and everyone could see it,” she said.

Mahima added, “Ajay used to say that after surgeries, it would all be fine but I didn’t believe it. I was thinking of other career options. Even today, my one eye is smaller than the other. Back then, it was very stressful. I never faced the camera straight. I would always angle my face a bit.”

Mahima Chaudhry’s work front

Mahima will be seen in ‘The Signature’ which explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience. In 'Emergency', Mahima will play former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's confidante Pupul Jayankar.