It has been a long but creatively satisfying journey for Ajay Devgn and director Amit R Sharma as they shaped up Maidaan over the past three years. Even as they have yet to lock the release date, Sharma and producer Boney Kapoor are showing their passion project to their industry friends. It turns out the sports drama has earned a nod of approval from Aamir Khan, who watched it at Sharma’s Andheri office last month.



Amit R Sharma

Since Khan is known for his discerning eye for cinema, Sharma and Devgn were keen to show Maidaan to him. Sources say the actor was left moved by the period piece that chronicles Indian football team’s success between 1952 and 1962 under the leadership of coach and manager Syed Abdul Rahim, including in the 1962 Asian Games. A source from the creative team reveals, “Ajay recently saw the film and it only bolstered his faith in it. The makers then showed the movie to Aamir Khan, picking his brain as he had fronted one of Bollywood’s most successful sports dramas, Lagaan [2001].

The superstar turned emotional after watching the first half, moved by the struggles and victories of the Indian football team. After the screening, he congratulated Amit for skillfully helming the movie, one that he considered a tough story to tell.” The team will release Maidaan’s 165-second trailer soon, ahead of its release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.