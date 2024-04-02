Maidaan director Amit R Sharma on comparison with ‘Chak De India’: ‘There are no similarities’

Director Amit R Sharma has reacted to the comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India' and said that there are no similarities between the two films

Ajay Devgn's ‘Maidaan’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. As the film approaches its release date, there have been several doubts people have regarding similarities with Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Chak De India’. Now, director Amit R Sharma has reacted to the comparisons and said that there are no similarities between the two films.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma, in a conversation with India Today, shared, “As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players. Even before watching the film, people assume that it’s a similar film.”

He continued, “There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field. The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it’s the journey of Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium.”

Amit Ravindernath Sharma expressed in the interview that he always desired to make a biopic and he feels challenges are always good. “Challenges are always good, as one would get bored making the same films. The most important thing is that audiences will finally get to know about this man. They need to know what he’s done for the country. There is no jingoism, but just his utmost love for India and football,” the filmmaker said.

To note, ‘Maidaan’ is one of the most awaited films of the year. After several delays, the movie will finally hit the big screen this Eid. The biographical sports drama film, written and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, an esteemed football coach.

Meanwhile, ‘Chak De! India’ is a sports drama film directed by Shimit Amin. The story revolves around Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, a former hockey player who becomes the coach of the Indian women's national field hockey team. Facing prejudice, internal conflicts, and personal challenges, Khan strives to unite a diverse group of players from different states and backgrounds to compete in the World Cup. Through determination, teamwork, and overcoming societal barriers, the team battles their way to the finals.