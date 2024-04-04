‘Maidaan’ will change the way people perceive Indian football, says producer Boney Kapoor

Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India.

Days after the final trailer of Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ was released, producer Boney Kapoor heaped praise on Indian football legend Syed Abdul Rahim, who inspired the celluloid. Boney shared, “Rahim Saab was a superman. He single-handedly created the entire team. He was such a nationalist, he wanted to win gold for India and eventually, he did despite so many handicaps. And this film will change the way people perceive Indian football for sure.”

'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and features Ajay Devgn portraying the character of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who devoted his life to football, bringing immense pride to India. Alongside Ajay, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film Ajay said, "Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and only because of, I can't say one man but one man and these players who changed the course of football in the 50s and 60s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised this would have happened and there is a person like him and that was the first thing that this story needs to be told."

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, music is by legendary maestro AR Rahman, and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, after facing several setbacks, the film is all set to release in theatres on April 10. Interestingly, it will face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are also a part of the film.

