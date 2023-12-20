Main Atal Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi aces the role of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee with ease

Pankaj Tripathi masterfully transforms into Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his compelling biopic - MAIN ATAL HOON.

Main Atal Hoon Trailer: The nation's most beloved leader, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is renowned for his contributions to education, science, infrastructure, and strengthening global ties. Bringing his humble journey to life, Pankaj Tripathi masterfully transforms into Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his compelling biopic - "Main Atal Hoon." Sharing an insight into his world, the makers today unveiled the trailer of the film.

The trailer takes you through the early days of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his childhood, political career, his sheer dedication to bring about change, and make India a great nation.

Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi shares, “More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

Director Ravi Jadhav shared, “Since childhood, I have followed the inspiring journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his contribution towards our Nation. I am immensely grateful that I got opportunity and support to narrate the story of the greatest leader of our nation. Cannot wait for the world to witness his remarkable journey.”

Speaking about bringing the story to silver screen, producer Vinod Bhanushali, adds, “The film will show the story of a man who was more than a poet, statesman, politician. Main Atal Hoon sheds light on his struggle, his rise and his downfalls, his efforts to put the nation before anyone and anything. We will remain eternally grateful and consider this as a blessing that we got this opportunity to bring his story to reel.”

Producer Sandeep Singh concludes, "People say that I make a lot of biopics, but despite Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarbjit, and Jhund, 'Main Atal Hoon' stands out as more special because everyone feels like Atal ji is part of their family. He's the only politician who is loved worldwide. His struggle and journey have to be portrayed on the big screen so that youngsters are influenced to become human beings and leaders like him."

MAIN ATAL Hoon, starring Pankaj Tripathi, will take you through the life of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a man who fought many battles.

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav, "Main ATAL Hoon", a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film will hit the big screens on the 19th of January 2024.