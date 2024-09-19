Zayed Khan, who is married and has two kids, discussed the seriousness of one’s spending habits and why it is important to not indulge for the sake of showing off and becoming broke

Zayed Khan Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan, who has been away from the big screen since 2015, shared financial advice for aspiring actors, trying to make it big. The ‘Main Hoon Na’ star, who is married and has two kids, discussed the seriousness of one’s spending habits and why it is important to not indulge for the sake of showing off and becoming broke.

Zayed Khan says 80% of aspiring actors are becoming broke

In an interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Zayed shared, “We are in the age of social media, where your image is… You’re probably living a life you cannot afford. Some people are doing really well, but 80% of them are not. They’re becoming broke. They have EMIs and debt, and then they do stupid things in order to rectify stupid things. It’s a rabbit hole. Live within your means. Showing off isn’t about bling. It could just be the courtesy that you show in life.”

He added, “Try to do things that benefit you or give you an edge over someone. The numbers will follow. You don’t have to wear something new every day or be embarrassed about where you come from. Just be who you are. There are going to be a*****s in life. Are you impressing them?”

Zayed Khan on stepping away from acting

Looking back on his career, Zayed Khan admits he wishes he had done a few things differently. After a brief run in the movies, the actor tried his hand at television with ‘Haasil’ in 2017, but went missing from the screen a year later. “I took a step back from acting [then] as I got into family mode. I shouldn’t have detached myself completely from acting; it wasn’t the smartest move. To earn those stripes again takes a lot, and that was a lesson I learned,” Khan told Mid-day, adding that finding his way back in has been tougher, this time around. “There is so much more competition and professionalism today. Actors bring so much to the table now. Just because you have access to people doesn’t mean that you get the opportunity.”

Zayed’s last movie on the big screen was ‘Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene’, a Hindi comedy thriller starring Rannvijay Singh and Tina Desai.