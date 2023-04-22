Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's love shines in shadow of Salsburgh vacation 

Malaika shared a lovely photo with Arjun on her Instagram, accompanied by a heart emoji in the caption

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at vacation in Salsburgh, Austria

Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora never fail to show their love for each other on social media and set major goals. Malaika and Arjun are currently having a cozy vacation in Salzburg, Austria.

In the picture, a shadow of a duo is seen in which Arjun is posing with Malaika and clicking pictures with their hands forming a heart shape and expressing love and support.

In the picture, a shadow of a duo is seen in which Arjun is posing with Malaika and clicking pictures with their hands forming a heart shape and expressing love and support.

Sometime later, Arjun Kapoor replied to the post by commenting with a growing heart emoji and expressing his love.

On Tuesday Malaika posted a few pictures with Arjun Kapoor on her Insta feed and she wrote, "All warm n cozy(evil eye emoji) that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor". The duo is currently having a cozy vacation in Salsburgh, Austria."

In the picture, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter attire.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019. With an age difference of almost 12 years, Arjun and Malaika have often faced flak and harsh criticism on social media for their relationship. Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in the upcoming thriller film 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty. Malaika, on the other hand, made her digital debut with the show 'Moving in With Malaika', where she gave viewers a glimpse into her life. From her professional life to divorce, trolls, and dating a younger man, the celeb addressed it all on the reality show.