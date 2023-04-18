Malaika Arora gets 'all warm and cozy' with Arjun Kapoor in latest Instagram post, have a look!

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, took to her Instagram feed as she shared a picture with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter wear

Pic/ Malaika Arora's Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, took to her Instagram feed as she shared a picture with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing together for a selfie, dressed up in winter wear. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "All warm n cozy(evil eye emoji) that’s how I feel around you …… @arjunkapoor". The duo is currently having a cozy vacation in Salsburgh, Austria.

As the duo gave major couple goals, fans took to the comments section and showered the couple with love.

In the comments, a user wrote, " you both are (heart emoji)"

Sussanne Khan wrote, "love u both tog!"

Arjun also took to his Instagram stories to share the scenic beauty of Salsburgh. While Malaika and Arjun avoid talking about their relationship in public, they often keep their fans hooked to their social media handles with their romantic shenanigans and online PDA.

Arjun and Malaika confirmed they were dating on his birthday in 2019. Having an age difference of almost 12 years, Arjun and Malaika have often faced flaks and harsh criticism on social media for their relationship. Arjun opened up about the challenges of this relationship in the last season of Koffee with Karan. He said that even his family took time to accept Malaika. The couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage plans so far.

Meanwhile, Arjun will also be seen in an upcoming thriller film 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in his kitty. Malaika, on the other hand, made her digital debut with the show 'Moving in With Malaika' where she gave viewers a glimpse into her life. From her professional life, divorce, trolls, and dating a younger man, the celeb addressed it all on the reality show.

(With inputs from ANI)