Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Malaika Arora drops throwback pictures with Amrita Arora pics inside

Malaika Arora drops throwback pictures with Amrita Arora, pics inside

Updated on: 11 April,2023 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a string of throwback pictures. The sister duo can be seen sitting under a manual sewing machine. The other photograph features sisters holding each other. The third one has Malaika and Amrita from their early school days where they look unrecognisable with 'bad hairstyles'

Malaika Arora drops throwback pictures with Amrita Arora, pics inside

Picture Courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram


Actor Malaika Arora took a stroll down memory lane and shared a string of pictures with sister Amrita Arora on social media.


Malaika took to Instagram and dropped a string of throwback pictures. The sister duo can be seen sitting under a manual sewing machine. The other photograph features sisters holding each other. The third one has Malaika and Amrita from their early school days where they look unrecognisable with 'bad hairstyles'.



She penned a note, which read, "Always by my side in sickness n in health n in some seriously bad hairstyles #sisterlove @amuaroraofficial #arorasisters."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika recently made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika gives fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in an all-new show 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Also Read: Malaika Arora pens gratitude note for getting 'a second chance at life' after car accident last year

She is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town.

On the other hand, her sister Amrita has worked as an actress in the past. She acted in films like 'Kitne Door Kitne Paas', 'Awara Paagal Deewana' and 'Kambakkht Ishq'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

 

malaika arora amrita arora bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK