Malaika Arora recently shared a delightful moment from her travels, giving a glimpse into her best life aboard a moving train. The actress was seen enjoying every bit of her journey as she did everything she loved to do. The actress posted a video showcasing her love for life’s simple pleasures. With a dabba (lunchbox) in one hand and a face mask on, she described how her team was humorously bickering over the last bite of food—an event she likened to a “Hunger Games” showdown.

Netizens' hilarious reactions to Malaika Arora's train journey post

On Tuesday, the model actress took to her Instagram story and shared a video with the caption, “Living my best life with a dabba in one hand, a face mask on, and my team fighting over the last bite like it’s the Hunger Games. Who needs a vacation when you’ve got snacks, skincare, and squad drama on a moving train? @railminindia #TiffinTakedown #BeautySleepOnTheGo #SquadGoals #IndianRailwayAdventures.”

In the video, Arora is seen enjoying herself with her team on the moving train. In no time, fans and her friends took to the comments section to share their excitement. Fans could not wrap around their head that the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl was traveling in a luxurious train, a netizen commented, "Indian Railways be like why is she inside the train she gotta be on the roof doing chaiya chaiya". Another fan asked a hilarious question "Mam es first class dabe ke bathroom ke mug saliyo se bandhe Hote he kya 🤔" while another user suggested she travel in general coach too, "Ma'am Train 🚆 ke General coach mein bhi kabhi Safar kijiyega vo bhi Bihar wali mein 😮🙄"

Malaika Arora's frequent route to Instagram stories is new

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a template with three options - in a relationship, single, and hehehe. She ticked off the last one. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz, on the other hand, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor confirmed their breakup at the Diwali party of Raj Thackeray. Although the reason for their breakup is unknown, since then, Malaika has been sharing a series of reflective and cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories. The two began their relationship in 2018 but remained private about their romance.

Talking about her work front, the actress recently shared that she is preparing for an upcoming project which is very special to her as this will also be an ode from her to her late dad. Her dad Anil Mehta died by suicide on September 11, 2024. He died by jumping off from the sixth floor of a building in Bandra.

With inputs from IANS