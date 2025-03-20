Breaking News
Malaika Arora embraces self-love in smoking hot poolside picture

Updated on: 20 March,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Malaika Arora shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. In the first image, she is seen sitting and smiling by the poolside

Malaika Arora embraces self-love in smoking hot poolside picture

Picture Courtesy/Malaika Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora embraces self-love in smoking hot poolside picture
Actress Malaika Arora took to social media to share a stunning poolside photo, embracing the power of self-love.  


With the caption “I like me better,” the actress radiated confidence and self-empowerment. On Wednesday, Malaika shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle. In the first image, she is seen sitting and smiling by the poolside. One of the images have the text that read, “We get into our fierce 40s, fabulous 50s, sexy 60s, sassy 70s and just become more free to speak minds And it’s beautiful.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)


One blurry shot captures Arora laughing while sitting on a couch with her eyes closed, radiating pure joy. The final image showcases a plate of bread with paneer and tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently made headlines after a video of her reprimanding a 16-year-old contestant for his inappropriate dance gestures, went viral. She requested the contestant's mother's contact information in response to the situation.

In the latest episode of MX Player’s "Hip Hop India Season 2," the young contestant's suggestive gestures toward Malaika during his performance left her visibly upset, leading to a firm reaction from the actress. After the performance, Malaika expressed her displeasure, saying, "Please give me your mother's phone number. You’re just 16, and yet you’re looking at me, winking, and blowing kisses during your dance.” The situation was defused when the contestant’s father was called on stage. Following this, Malaika and judge Remo D’Souza later had a lighthearted exchange with the contestant.

Meanwhile, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl is currently judging the reality show “Hip Hop India Season 2” with Remo D'Souza. She had previously served as a judge on several popular shows, including “Zara Nachke Dikha.” She was part of the judging panel on “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa” in 2010 and on India's Got Talent.

Malaika Arora had recently made a special appearance in the song "Majha Yek Number" from the Marathi film “Yek Number.”

