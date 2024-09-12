Malaika and Amrita Arora's father jumped to his death from the terrace of his Mumbai building. Before his alleged suicide, the 62-year spoke to his step daughters on call

Actors Malaika and Amrita Arora lost their father Anil Mehta on Wednesday morning. The 62-year jumped to his death from his residential building Mumbai. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to investigated. According to reports, Meta had made a phone call to his daughters right before he took the drastic step.

According to sources, Mehta's last words to his daughters included him saying, "I am sick and tired".

Malaika and Amrita met Anil Mehta a day before he allegedly died by suicide

While Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora rushed to their stepfather’s residence after he took the tragic step of allegedly ending his life, pictures, and videos shared by the paparazzi reveal that the two sisters met him a day before he jumped to death. Malaika was spotted with her dog and so was Amrita, who left the Bandra residence smiling, only to return the next day after being informed of Anil’s demise.

What Malaika's mother Joycee said after the incident

According to a report by News18, Joyce in her statement to the police shared that she and Anil started living together again for the past few years even though they were divorced. She stated that he read the newspapers every morning while sitting in the balcony. However, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. Joyce asserted that Anil did not have any illness besides some knee pain and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Malaika Arora’s official statement on father Anil Mehta’s death

Malaika wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024".

