Malaika Arora faced a tough time after she lost her step-father last month. His demise came as a shock for the whole family. Slowly, Malaika is returning to normal life while carrying the grief of her father's demise in her. Weeks after the tragic incident, Malaika was spotted at the Mumbai airport dressed in a beautiful white saree for a Navratri puja hosted by Kalyanraman on Kalyan Jewellers. It is an annual Navatri puja hosted by the businessman in Thrissur, Kerala. The event sees the presence of well known names from Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industry.

Malaika was seen arriving for the event dressed in a sheer white saree complemented with stunning emerald and ruby jewellery. The actress also posed for the paparazzi before heading to the venue. She was also seen posing with actress Wamiqa Gabbi at the event.

About Malaika Arora's father's demise:

Anil Mehta was the stepfather of Malaika and Amrita Arora. In early September, the 62-year-old jumped to his death from his residential building in Mumbai. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be investigated.

According to a report by News18, Malaika's mother Joyce in her statement to the police shared that she and Anil started living together again for the past few years even though they were divorced. She stated that he read the newspaper every morning while sitting on the balcony. However, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. Joyce asserted that Anil did not have any illness besides some knee pain and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Malaika Arora’s official statement on father Anil Mehta’s death

Malaika wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024".