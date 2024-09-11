Malaika Arora's father dies: Mumbai Police sources said that Arora's father Anil was near the window and suddenly fell

Malaika Arora with father Anil and mom Joyce

Listen to this article Malaika Arora's father dies: Mumbai Police say 'Anil was near the window and suddenly fell' x 00:00

Father of Bollywood star Malaika Arora died after he fell from the balcony of his 6th-floor residence at Bandra West on Wednesday morning. The actor's father resided at Almeda Park. The Mumbai Police, however, has not yet confirmed the suicide angle and are probing the case to determine whether he ended his life deliberately.

Did Anil Arora die by accident or suicide?

Police sources said that Arora's father Anil was near the window and suddenly fell. The residents rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Cops stated the actress' father is 80 years old. They assumed that he committed suicide, but they also suspected he died by accident after falling from the 6th story since the height of the grill at the window was too low.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Marathe of the Bandra Police Station confirmed the event at lunchtime.

Malaika and Amrita Arora's father Anil no more

Malaika, was born in Thane in Maharashtra. Her parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. She and her younger sister, Amrita Arora, were raised by their mother, Joyce Polycarp. Despite the separation, they seemed to be on cordial terms. The two sisters have occasionally posted pictures of their family get-togethers and special days where Anil was part of the celebration.

In a recent interview with a fashion magazine, Malaika talked about how she was just 11-years-old, when her parents decided to split ways. She had said that even though her childhood was "wonderful" it was "not easy" and said it was "tumultuous". "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new lens," said the actress in the interview.