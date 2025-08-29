An ardent fitness enthusiast, Malaika is a firm practitioner of Yoga. She regularly shares her key to good health on social media

Malaika Arora: I remind myself it’s okay to have off days

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has shared her mantra for keeping her confidence intact on days when you don’t feel her best.

In a conversation with IANS, Malaika told IANS: ”I remind myself it’s okay to have off days. Moving my body, practicing gratitude, and owning my flaws always bring me back to center.”

Talking about her fashion choices, which are often trendsetting and how she balances comfort with glamour, the diva, who is the brand ambassador for HYUE, said: “For me, glamour should never come at the cost of comfort. True style is when you can walk into a room looking stunning but still feel like yourself.”

Malaika was first selected as a VJ for MTV India. She then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora, and Bollywood chartbusters such as "Chaiyya Chaiyya" in the 1998 Bollywood film “Dil Se…”

She was then seen in numbers such as Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010). As an actress, she has starred in films like Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008).

The star is seen in the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020.

An ardent fitness enthusiast, Malaika is a firm practitioner of Yoga. She regularly shares her key to good health on social media.

On August 4, she talked about the profound benefits of Surya Namaskar and showcased a step-by-step method on how to perform the asana.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself performing the traditional Surya Namaskar, which is a series of 12 yoga postures performed in a fluid, continuous sequence.

