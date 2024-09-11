Malaika Arora's mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. He allegedly died by suicide

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora alias Anil Mehta allegedly died by suicide, by jumping off the sixth floor of his Mumbai residence. Mumbai police said that the death "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated. Malaika’s mother Joyce Polycarp’s statement was recorded by the police where she shared that Anil had no illness.

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce Polycarp records statement

According to a report by News18, Joyce in her statement to the police shared that she and Anil started living together again for the past few years even though they were divorced. She stated that he read the newspapers every morning while sitting in the balcony. However, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. Joyce asserted that Anil did not have any illness besides some knee pain and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Malaika and Amrita met Anil Arora a day before he allegedly died by suicide

While Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora rushed to their father’s residence after he took the tragic step of allegedly ending his life, pictures, and videos shared by the paparazzi reveal that the two sisters met him a day before he jumped to death. Malaika was spotted with her dog and so was Amrita, who left the Bandra residence smiling, only to return the next day after being informed of Anil’s demise.

Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor arrive to console Malaika Arora

After the news of Malaika Arora’s father's death came out, her former in-laws Salim and Salma Khan, former husband Arbaaz Khan, and her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor among many other celebrities reached her parents’ residence. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others were also spotted.