Malaika Arora has returned to work. The actress went through a lot of emotional turmoil as she had a breakup with long time boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and lost her father two months ago

Malaika Arora has once again shown remarkable resilience, rising above personal tragedy to get back on her professional commitments. Following the recent loss of her father, Malaika took time off to grieve, staying close to her family. She even chose to mark her 49th birthday quietly, but now, she has dived back into work with renewed energy. According to the police, Malaika's stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai on September 11. Earlier, Malaika had stated that her family was in shock after hearing the news.

Malaika Arora's upcoming projects and work commitments

Malaika is juggling numerous projects, travelling, and shooting relentlessly for multiple brands. Her diverse portfolio spans sportswear, healthy foods, fashion, luxury bags, beauty and wellness, real estate, mineral water, and more. In addition, she is set to appear as a judge on a dance reality show and will also be featured as a business investor on a startup-focused series. She is also a fitness freak and often shares videos of her workouts.

Malaika Arora opens up about father's loss

Reflecting on her father's loss, Malaika opened up after 2 months and shared, "We all need to keep moving forward... that's what my father would have wanted for me. I’m grateful for the time I took to process the loss. It wasn’t easy, but it's important to give ourselves space to heal. Coming back to work helps me stay focused, balance my mental health, and give me the clarity to take care of my mother and family. I’m thrilled about the brands I’m working with and excited to explore my creative side. I'm also working on something special that I will announce soon—it's going to be an ode to my father."

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to wish her son Arhaan Khan with a throwback picture on his birthday.

Throughout her career, Malaika has consistently led by example, inspiring women to rise above adversity. From enduring a high-profile divorce to facing online trolling for her work choices, relationships, and fashion choices, and even navigating a breakup and a personal loss—Malaika has faced it all with perseverance. Yet, she has never allowed these challenges to define her.