Malaika Arora shares unseen throwback pictures to wish son Arhaan on his birthday

Updated on: 09 November,2024 10:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Malaika Arora shared a heartfelt note expressing her love and pride for son Arhaan Khan, accompanied by a collection of unseen childhood photos

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Actress Malaika Arora took to social media to wish her "baby boy," Arhaan Khan on his 22nd birthday. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt note expressing her love and pride for him, accompanied by a collection of unseen childhood photos. In the caption, Malaika wrote, "Happy birthday my baby boy mama loves u the mostesttttttttttttttt @iamarhaankhan.”



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)



The first photo captures a candid moment with Malaika hugging Arhaan warmly as they pose together. In another, the mother-son duo enjoys a stroll in a park. The third image, a collage, shows Arhaan as a young boy, while the final picture features him playing with their pet dog, Casper.

Malaika’s friends from the industry quickly filled the comments section with birthday wishes for Arhaan. Twinkle Khanna dropped heart emojis, while Sophie Choudry wrote, "Aww, the pics! Happy bday @iamarhaankhan... Biggest hug." Seema Sajdeh also wished Arhaan, writing, "Happy birthday my Arhaan."

Malaika has a tradition of making her son feel special on his birthday with heartfelt posts.

Last year, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ star shared a touching video of Arhaan from his childhood. In her message, she wrote, “My baby boy is 21 today… and my wish for you is simple: have the best life imaginable. Live life to the fullest. Laugh, giggle, cry if you must... play as hard as you work. Be sincere. Make time for the people and things you adore. Sleep soundly and have the best dreams." She added, "Always keep that toothy smile, and never stop making us laugh with your corny humor. Know that you are loved. Happy birthday, my sweet boy. Mama loves you the most and is so proud of you.”

Arhaan is Malaika’s son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who married in 1997, separated in 2017.

Arbaaz married makeup artist Shura Khan in December 2023.

