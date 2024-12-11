Malaika Arora has been in the news for an alleged relationship rumour with stylist Rahul Vijay. However, it has now come to light that the actress is not dating him. Read on to find how the two know each other

Malaika Arora once again made headlines for her personal life. The actress who recently broke up with Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to be in a relationship with stylist Rahul Vijay. However, a source close to the actress has denied the relationship speculations.

According to a report in HT City, the source clarified hat Malaika is not dating anyone presently and also revealed how Rahul Vijay and Malaika are related. "Please check your facts. She is a single and happy woman. Rahul Vijay is her son Arhaan's stylist, and therefore a friend. It ends there. This rumour is just plain ridiculous and bizarre.

The relationship rumours surfaced when Vijay posted an Instagram story of Malaika enjoying AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert where she was also called on to the stage by the singer.

Rahul Vijay, a fashion stylist and former fashion editor of GQ India, Harper's Bazaar India, and Elle shared pictures of Malaika from the concert. The two can be seen sharing a cozy frame. “Wait, was it a Malaika concert,” read his picture caption.

Interestingly, Rahul has also styled Arjun Kapoor on several occasions. His roster of clients and collaborators includes Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty, and Vedang Raina, among others.

Malaika Arora’s relationships

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

After news about Malaika and Arjun’s breakup surfaced in the media, a source informed Pinkvilla, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways.”

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz, on the other hand, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023.