Malaika Arora with her family Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared her official statement after her stepfather Anil Mehta allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning. As per reports, Anil jumped off the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Mumbai police said that the death "prima facie," looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated. In her post on Instagram, Malaika said that her family was in deep shock and requested privacy.

Malaika Arora’s official statement on father Anil Mehta’s death

Malaika wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024"

Malaika Arora’s mother Joyce Polycarp records statement

Malaika’s parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita Arora. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi, who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

According to a report by News18, Joyce in her statement to the police shared that she and Anil started living together again for the past few years even though they were divorced. She stated that he read the newspapers every morning while sitting in the balcony. However, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. Joyce asserted that Anil did not have any illness besides some knee pain and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor arrive to console Malaika Arora

After the news of Malaika Arora’s father's death came out, her former in-laws Salim and Salma Khan, former husband Arbaaz Khan, and her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor among many other celebrities reached her parents’ residence. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and others were also spotted.