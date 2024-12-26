Breaking News
Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor announcing his single status: 'Whatever he said is...'

Updated on: 26 December,2024 09:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Months after Arjun Kapoor publicly declared that he is single, his ex-partner Malaika Arora has reacted to the same.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have often made news for their relationship. However, after dating for a couple of years, the two called it quits earlier this year. Recently, at an event while promoting his film 'Singham Again', Arjun publicly announced that he is single confirming his break up with Malaika. Now, the actress has reacted to Kapoor's statement. 


Malaika responds to Arjun Kapoor's declaration


Talking to ETimes, Malaika reacted to he ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor declaring his relationship status in public. "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative," she said. 


At a Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of his film 'Singham Again', Arjun broke his silence on his relationship status. A video from the event surfaced online in which Arjun can be seen telling the crowd that "he is single", indirectly confirming the ongoing rumours of his separation from Malaika. Someone from the audience can also be heard asking Arjun about Malaika.

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017.

Hang on to your bank account: Malaika Arora

Meanwhile, Malaika recently shared an advice to married women or women who areplanning to get married. Speaking to Curly Tales, Malaika Arora said, "Independent rakho baba. Jo tera hai voh tera hai, jo mera hai voh mera hai (what's yours is mine). I mean, when you get married or you're with someone, you try to infuse... you know, try to fuse a situation where you want to make everything one. But I feel it's very important to have your own identity."

She added, "It's good that you're doing things together but that doesn't mean you kind of give up your entire identity and take on someone else's. As it is you're taking on somebody else's last name, right? So I think the least you can do is hang on to your own bank account."

 

