Malaika Arora shows off new tattoo with a special message

Updated on: 04 April,2025 11:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently got a new tattoo on her arm. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures from her last week

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora recently got a new tattoo on her arm. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures from her last week. However, the major highlight of Malaika's photo dump was the new tattoo on her arm. The ink read, "Sabr, Shukr (Patience, gratitude).


Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika made heads turn with her showstopper look at Lakme Fashion Week a couple of days ago. For Malaika, India has always represented some amazing fashion, including embroidery and handloom crafts. She believes that such crafts should be promoted on global platforms so that Indian fashion can be put on the international map.


 
 
 
 
 
While speaking to ANI, she said, "I think I mean, for me, India has always represented some amazing fashion. We truly do some of the most amazing embroidery, its sustainability, and some of the most amazing artisans and Handloom come from India. So I think those are things that really need to be talked about, preserved, and put on an international map."

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' song fame star also shared her most comfortable outfit for daily life. She said, "My go-to would be a pair of blue jeans, white shirt, or my Reebok track pants."

