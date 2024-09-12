Many celebrities have come by to offer their condolences to Malaika Arora in the wake of this tragic news, including Gauri Khan, who visited without Shah Rukh Khan to show her support

Gauri Khan (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Gauri Khan attends Malaika Arora's father's last rites sans Shah Rukh Khan

In a heartbreaking event, model and actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11. Malaika, who was in Pune at the time, returned to Mumbai to be with her mother during this difficult time. Many celebrities have come by to offer their condolences, including Gauri Khan, who visited without Shah Rukh Khan to show her support.

Shah Rukh Khan missing from Malaika Arora’s stepfather’s last rites; Gauri arrives solo

On September 12, a video showed Gauri Khan visiting Malaika Arora after the passing of her father, Anil Mehta. The Bollywood celebrity and interior designer sported a worried look as she walked into Malaika Arora's parents' residence.

Malaika Arora's stepfather's post-mortem report reveals reason for death

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Kuldip Mehta, allegedly died by suicide on September 11. The post-mortem report suggests that Mehta died due to multiple fractures sustained after he jumped from the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police has been investigating the incident that occurred at 9 AM at Ayesha Manor stating that Mehta's body had severe fractures to his right leg and other parts. He was declared dead at the hospital upon arrival.

Malaika Arora met her stepfather a day before he died

Pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi reveal that Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita met Anil Mehta a day before he jumped to death. Malaika was spotted with her dog and so was Amrita, who left the Bandra residence smiling, only to return the next day after being informed of Anil’s demise. As per reports, Mehta had made a phone call to his daughters right before he took the drastic step. His last words were, "I am sick and tired".

What Malaika's mother Joyce said after the incident

According to a report by News18, Joyce in her statement to the police shared that she and Anil started living together again for the past few years even though they were divorced. She stated that he read the newspapers every morning while sitting in the balcony. However, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. Joyce asserted that Anil did not have any illness besides some knee pain and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.