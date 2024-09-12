Mumbai Police has been investigating the incident that occurred at 9 AM at Ayesha Manor in Bandra stating that Anil Mehta's body had severe fractures to his right leg and other parts

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Kuldip Mehta, allegedly died by suicide on September 11. The post-mortem report suggests that Mehta died due to multiple fractures sustained after he jumped from the sixth floor of his Bandra residence. Mumbai Police has been investigating the incident that occurred at 9 AM at Ayesha Manor stating that Mehta's body had severe fractures to his right leg and other parts. He was declared dead at the hospital upon arrival.

Malaika Arora met her stepfather a day before he died

Pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi reveal that Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita met Anil Mehta a day before he jumped to death. Malaika was spotted with her dog and so was Amrita, who left the Bandra residence smiling, only to return the next day after being informed of Anil’s demise. As per reports, Mehta had made a phone call to his daughters right before he took the drastic step. His last words were, "I am sick and tired".

What Malaika's mother Joyce said after the incident

According to a report by News18, Joyce in her statement to the police shared that she and Anil started living together again for the past few years even though they were divorced. She stated that he read the newspapers every morning while sitting in the balcony. However, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. Joyce asserted that Anil did not have any illness besides some knee pain and had taken VRS from the Merchant Navy.

Malaika Arora shares first statement after stepfather’s death

Malaika wrote on Instagram, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy & Buddy. Anil Kuldeep Mehta 22/02/1962 - 11/09/2024."

Celebs attend Malaika Arora's stepfather's funeral

The film industry came together to offer their condolences as Anil Mehta was laid to rest at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium Center in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, alongside others from the film fraternity reached the crematorium center to pay their last respects to Malaika's stepfather.