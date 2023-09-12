Breaking News
Malaika Arora would like to go on cruise with Karan Johar, Farah Khan

Updated on: 12 September,2023 10:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

“It’s my first time on ‘Cruise With The Stars’. This is larger than life and I feel I am going to make memories for the lifetime,” she said

Malaika Arora. Pic/Yogen Shah

Diva Malaika Arora on Monday attended the launch of season 3 of Celebfie Cruise With The Stars.


She briefly spoke to ANI and expressed her excitement. 


“It’s my first time on ‘Cruise With The Stars’. This is larger than life and I feel I am going to make memories for the lifetime,” she said. 


Asked whom she would pick if she had an option to go on a cruise with her friend, Malaika laughed and said, “I want to take my team.. I think they will really make it a fun experience for me. In friends, I would take my sister, I will take Farah Khan and I would take Karan Johar.”

Malaika graced the event in a blue slit dress. She accentuated her look with dewy make-up.

Before the event, she gave a glimpse of her look on her Instagram story.

Speaking of her other work projects, Malaika recently featured in the song ‘Tera Ki Khayal’ with Guru Randhawa. She also made a digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. The actor gave fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in the show ‘Moving In With Malaika’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

