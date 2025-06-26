Malaika Arora wished her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor with a cute throwback video on his 40th birthday. The two started dating in 2018 and had been dating for over four years before calling it quits in 2023

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today, on June 26, and his ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora had a sweet wish for him. As Arjun turned 40, he received heartwarming wishes from his friends in the industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Bhumi Pednekar among others.

Malaika Arora wishes Arjun Kapoor on his birthday

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to share a cute, candid boomerang of Arjun Kapoor, showing his fun side. In the video, Arjun is seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of black pants. Malaika also wrote "Happy Birthday", followed by the clinking glasses emoji on the video.

Interestingly, two years ago, on the occasion of Arjun's 38th birthday, a grand celebration was held at his home with his close friends and family in attendance. The evening was a memorable affair as inside videos and pictures from the party surfaced online. In the video, his then-girlfriend Malaika was seen setting the dance floor on fire as she grooved to her iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan’s 1998 film 'Dil Se.'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora relationship

Arjun and Malaika reportedly started dating in 2018 and had been dating for almost five years before calling it quits in 2023. Although Malaika had remained silent about their breakup, Arjun confirmed their breakup, saying he is single. During a fan interaction as part of the promotions for his 2024 film Singham Again, audience members began chanting Malaika’s name and inquired about her. Arjun light-heartedly replied, “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo.”

The two were often seen together during their dating days and also publicly posted pictures with each other. Nevertheless, they have remained cordial after their split.

Arjun's Ki and Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor also wished him by sharing a picture with him and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead… lots of love always @arjunkapoor.” Similarly, Karan Johar also shared a picture of Arjun, and called him "funniest guy in any room.” He wrote, “Funniest guy in any room!!! Yaaron ka Yaar and dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! @arjunkapoor have the best decade.”