Updated on: 05 September,2025 02:12 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

The actress pointed out that the ace director had been so incredibly kind, sensitive, and thoughtful throughout the process of making the film

Picture Courtesy/Malavika Mohanan's Instagram account

Malavika Mohanan gives Mohanlal a nickname!
Actress Malavika Mohanan, who is delighted with the audience's reception to her recently released film Hridayapoorvam, has now penned an adorable note of gratitude to the core team of the film in which she has chosen to give Malayalam superstar Mohanlal a nickname.

Taking to her Instagram page, Malavika penned a lengthy note in which she thanked the director of the film, Sathiyan Anthikad, for giving her the character Haritha in the film.

She wrote, "Sathyan Sir, thank you for giving me Haritha. It has been a dream of mine since I began acting to work with you. Beyond my deep admiration for your films, what has always moved me most is the way you write your female characters- with such depth, nuance, and grace. They live, breathe, and linger long after the story ends."

The actress pointed out that the ace director had been so incredibly kind, sensitive, and thoughtful throughout the process of making the film.

She said the director had made the experience feel not just creatively fulfilling, but also deeply personal and nurturing. "This chapter will always have the most colourful bookmark in my journey," she told director Sathiyan Anthikad.

Malavika also thanked actor Mohanlal, who plays the lead in the film. She wrote, "...everyone already knows how incredible you are as an actor. It feels silly to state the obvious. But what’s stayed with me the most is the kindness and genuine care you’ve shown me, especially as a younger actor trying to find my way. You’ve been so patient and supportive, always encouraging me and making the set feel like a lovely, welcoming place."

The actress went on to say that Mohanlal always knew how to lighten the mood and make tricky, tough days feel a little easier.

"Honestly, I never imagined I’d get the chance to work alongside you in such a meaningful role, and it ended up being one of the most precious experiences of my life. I’m truly grateful- not just for the opportunity itself, but for the kindness and generosity you gave me at every step. It meant more than I can ever put into words," she wrote.

She ended the note saying, "Also you’re such a pookie and so adorable! Wasn’t pookie lal the perfect nickname for him?"

She signed off by asking audiences to watch the film in theatres if they hadn’t already watched it, saying, "I promise you it’ll steal at least a tiny bit of your heart."

