Malavika Mohanan has stood out as one of the most talked-about actresses of her generation. Be it her looks or skills, she has never failed to impress. From powerful performances to glamorous avatars, Malavika has created a space of her own. Now, with Hridayapoorvam, the actress achieves a new milestone, sharing screen space with the legendary Mohanlal for the first time, marking a special chapter in her Malayalam journey.

Malavika on doing the film

During a recent Ask Me Anything session with her fans, Malavika was asked about the love pouring in for the film and why she chose the project. Replying to this, she said, “Aww thank you! Firstly have always wanted to share the screen with the goat Mr Mohanlal sir & secondly, I’ve grown up being a fan of Sathyan Anthikad Sir’s films and especially how he writes such beautiful roles for his female characters. I love that my character ‘Haritha’ in the film is so well etched out and how there was so much scope to perform and bring the character to life! So felt like the right film to do in Malayalam after a while." (sic)

Hridayapoorvam is winning appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, Malavika is all set to continue her strong run with exciting upcoming projects. She will next be seen in The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas, a film that is already creating immense buzz. Later, she has Sardar 2 with Karthi.

Malavika Mohanan on working with Mohanlal

Actress Malavika Mohanan earlier revealed that she still can't believe that she got to work with two legends of Malayalam cinema, director Sathiyan Anthikad and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, in Hridayapoorvam. She said that she owes destiny one for presenting her with such an opportunity.

Malavika, who took to Instagram to post pictures of herself with the two iconic professionals on the sets of the film, wrote, "Still pinching myself that I got to work with these 2 absolute legends! How larger than life they both are and yet so warm, sensitive and an absolute dream duo to work with. Will always owe destiny one for this one. Hridayapoorvam' is releasing in four days and happy to report that butterflies in the tummy have gotten activated full scale. See you all on 28th August 2025!"

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a clean 'U' certificate. The film has triggered huge expectations and a teaser that the makers released recently has only added to the excitement