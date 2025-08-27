Breaking News
Hridayapoorvam trailer out: Here's when Mohanlal's film hits the theatres

Updated on: 27 August,2025 06:39 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
ANI

Top

In the Hridayapoorvam trailer, Mohanlal appears to be playing a middle-aged man who visits characters played by Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha. The film is set to release on August 28, 2025

Hridayapoorvam trailer out: Here's when Mohanlal's film hits the theatres

Mohanlal in 'Hridayapoorvam'. Picture Courtesy/Aashirvad Cinemas' Instagram account

The much-awaited trailer of Superstar Mohanlal starrer 'Hridayapoorvam' has been released on Tuesday.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap in lead roles.



As per the trailer, Mohanlal appears to be playing a middle-aged man who visits characters played by Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha.

The interaction is followed by a heartwarming and entertaining narrative involving Mohanlal, Sangeeth Prathap, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha.

The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Aashirvad Cinemas shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The film has been granted a U certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Sharing a poster of his character on Instagram, Mohanlal shared the news with a poster of his character in 'Hridayapoorvam'.

Calling it a "censor clean" movie, the superstar announced that the film will be making its way to theatres on August 28, 2025.

The story of the film is penned by Akhil Sathyan, while the screenplay and Dialogues have been penned by Sonu TP. The music of the film is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently confirmed the release date of his film 'Drishyam 3'.

