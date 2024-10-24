Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat is known for her bold and glamorous persona. She has been involved in several controversies throughout her career. Here are some of the most notable ones

Mallika Sherawat turns a year older. She has been a part of the film industry for over two decades and is largely remembered for her bold roles on screen which are often referred to as 'films ahead of its time'. Apart from her screen presence, Mallika has also led quite the vocal lifestyle and has therefore been at the center of controversial incidents now and then. But the actress has never shied away from being true to herself and owning up and talking about her life and incidents of the past. On her birthday, we take a look at some of the notable controversies surrounding Mallika Sherawat.

Bold Image and Film Roles:

One of the earliest controversies surrounding Mallika Sherawat was related to her provocative roles in films like Murder (2004), which featured intimate scenes and bold content. Her on-screen persona was considered scandalous in conservative circles, and she often faced criticism from sections of the public and the media for pushing the boundaries of decency in Indian cinema. Time and again she has spoken up about the same. More recently, the actress said that she was looked down upon by her contemporaries after she gained success through Murder.

Comments on Indian Society:

In 2013, during an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, Mallika referred to India as a "regressive" and "depressing" place for women, pointing to issues like gender inequality and societal conservatism. Evidently, her comments did not sit well among citizens of the country who called her out for tarnishing India’s image on an international platform. However, she defended her remarks, stating that she was simply highlighting the harsh realities faced by women in the country. More recently, in the aftermath of the Kolkata rape and murder case, Mallika highlighted her statement by bringing back the video. This time around, netizens praised her for bravely speaking up for the women in the country.

Controversial Kissing Scene at Cannes:

Mallika shared a kiss with Hollywood star Antonio Banderas at a Cannes party in 2012 which made headlines. Back then it was also reported that Banderas’ wife at the time, Melanie Griffith, was upset by the news. Reacting to the controversial incident, Sherawat said that it was a casual encounter blown out of proportion.

'Dirty Politics' Poster:

In 2015, Sherawat got into a controversy for the poster of her film Dirty Politics'. In the poster, Mallika was depicted sitting on top of a car draped in the Indian national flag, wearing a politician’s turban. Many found this image disrespectful to the national flag, and it led to legal complaints being filed against her. Some right-wing groups also protested, accusing her and the filmmakers of hurting patriotic sentiments. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Om Puri and Naseerudddin Shah.

Paris Apartment Assault

In 2016, Mallika Sherawat and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans were reportedly attacked and tear-gassed by masked intruders outside her Paris apartment. Later, however, local French media reported that Sherawat had made false claims about the attack to delay eviction from her apartment due to unpaid rent, which Mallika’s representatives denied.

Mallika's secret marriage

The actress maintained that she led a life of a single, independent woman. However, much later in her career it was revealed that she was married to a pilot named Karan Singh Gill in the late 1990s before she joined the industry. However, the marriage ended when Mallika expressed desire to pursue a career in the movies. In multiple interviews, Mallika stated that the conservative expectations from her husband and his family clashed with her ambitions to enter the film industry. The secretive nature of her marital status grabbed quite the eyeballs back in the day.