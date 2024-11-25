Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who was dating Cyrille Auxenfans, who hails from France, asserts that they broke up, and doesn’t intend to talk about it

Mallika Sherawat Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who returned to the movies with ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, has confirmed that she is single. Mallika, who was dating Cyrille Auxenfans, who hails from France, asserts that they broke up, and doesn’t intend to talk about it.

Mallika Sherawat is officially single

Speaking to Times of India, Mallika said, “It’s so difficult in this day and age to find a worthy man. It is true, I am single.” When asked about Cyrille, she stated, “We broke up... I really don't want to talk about it.” Asked if she believes in the institution of marriage, Mallika adds, “I’m not for it, but I’m not against it. I’m indifferent to it. It depends on what two people want.”

Mallika Sherawat on being labelled a ‘sex symbol’

In the same interview, Mallika opened up on being tagged as a “sex symbol” which she found very regressive. She explains, “I believe boldness is in the mind.” When asked if the image cost her to lose out on projects, she added, “There are two sides of a coin. If you're too coy, then certain things don't work out for you. If you are bold, certain things don't work out for you. You must choose the best, with what's available. I like to focus my attention on what's working for me rather than what's not working for me. Because what's working for me has given me fame. It's made me extremely rich.”

Mallika Sherawat’s acting front

Mallika stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her journey to stardom began in 2000 when she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy of her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Murder’, a 2004 romantic thriller. The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as ‘Hisss’ and ‘Politics of Love’. Her credits also include movies including ‘Khwahish’, ‘Bachke Rehna Re Baba’, ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, ‘Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Kis Kis Ki Kismat’ among many others.

Mallika’s movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ marked her second Hindi film after two years. She was earlier seen in the Rajat Kapoor directorial ‘RK/RKay’.