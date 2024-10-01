Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat who will be seen in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ got candid about the times heroes from the entertainment industry would ring her up late at night asking to meet

Mallika Sherawat Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat, who is returning to the movies with ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, recently got candid about the times heroes from the entertainment industry would ring her up late at night asking to meet. She also revealed how one actor she worked with wanted to get inside her bedroom.

Mallika Sherawat says Bollywood heroes would call to see her at night

A viral video on Reddit shows Mallika Sherawat speaking to a media outlet, “Some heroes would call me and say ‘come and see me at night’. Aur main phone pe kehti thi, ‘Why should I come and see you at night? For what?’ They would say, ‘Aree tum itne bold roles kar leti ho screen pe, toh mere ko raat ko milne mein kya problem hai?’ The heroes were taking this kind of liberties with me. They were thinking ke jab yeh parde pe itne bold scenes karti hai, toh humare saath bhi bold ho sakti hai, humare saath bhi toh compromise kar sakti hai. I am not like that.'"

When a hero knocked on Mallika Sherawat’s door at 12 AM

Mallika added, “I was shooting for a very big film in Dubai with a big star cast. It's a superhit film, people have loved it. I did a comedy role. The film's hero would knock on my door at midnight. I thought he'd break my door. Because he wanted to come inside my bedroom. And I was like 'No, it's not going to happen'. The hero never worked with me again after that.”

Mallika Sherawat’s acting front

Mallika stepped into cinema in 2002 with the film ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her journey to stardom began in 2000 when she got the title of a sex symbol courtesy of her performance in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Murder’, a 2004 romantic thriller.

The actress was then seen in the West with movies such as ‘Hisss’ and ‘Politics of Love’. Her credits also include movies including ‘Khwahish’, ‘Bachke Rehna Re Baba’, ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’, ‘Aap Ka Suroor - The Real Love Story’, ‘Welcome’ and ‘Kis Kis Ki Kismat’ among many others.