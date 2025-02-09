Breaking News
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: ‘Local contractors break Dahanu farm fences, causing crop loss’
The Dubai cyber fraud hotspots that target Indians
Nashik teen becomes first fatality on Mumbai Coastal Road
23-year-old held for assaulting ticket checker at Virar station
SGNP crackdown: 5000 squatters served eviction notices
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Konkona Sen Sharma Vikramaditya Motwane to mentor four aspiring directors this year at MAMI

Konkona Sen Sharma & Vikramaditya Motwane to mentor four aspiring directors this year at MAMI

Updated on: 10 February,2025 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikramaditya Motwane, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vetrimaaran to mentor four aspiring directors, as part of MAMI Select

Konkona Sen Sharma & Vikramaditya Motwane to mentor four aspiring directors this year at MAMI

Lijo Jose Pellissery, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vetrimaaran

Listen to this article
Konkona Sen Sharma & Vikramaditya Motwane to mentor four aspiring directors this year at MAMI
x
00:00

The future of Indian cinema lies in the hands of young filmmakers. With this thought, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, had rolled out this year’s MAMI Select. After a four-month selection process, four emerging filmmakers have been chosen for its Filmed on iPhone programme—Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024) writer Amrita Bagchi, Black Warrant co-director Rohin Raveendran Nair, playwright Chanakya Vyas, and assistant director Shalini Vijayakumar. They will receive mentorship from Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vetrimaaran.


Amrita Bagchi, Shalini Vijayakumar, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Chanakya Vyas
Amrita  Bagchi, Shalini Vijayakumar, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Chanakya Vyas


As part of the selection process, each applicant had to submit a profile of their past work and a detailed pitch of their short film. A judges’ panel chose the four aspiring filmmakers, who have been provided with a grant, an iPhone 16 Pro Max for filming, and a MacBook Pro for editing. In the next five weeks, Bagchi, Nair, Vyas and Vijayakumar will each create a short film with their respective mentor. The final films will première at a special screening in April before being released on the festival’s YouTube channel. Dungarpur shares, “This programme is MAMI’s endeavour to support emerging filmmakers.”


Bengaluru-based Vyas, who will be mentored by Sen Sharma, says, “It is a challenge to find support for short films. I’m glad that my script has been selected.” Looking forward to being guided by Motwane, Bagchi says, “There are rare opportunities that allow imagination and execution to meet, especially for filmmakers who are starting out. I’m thrilled to have this chance.” Nair and Vijayakumar will be mentored by Pellissery and Vetrimaaran respectively.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lijo Jose Pellissery konkona sen sharma vikramaditya motwane Vetrimaaran bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK