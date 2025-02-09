Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikramaditya Motwane, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vetrimaaran to mentor four aspiring directors, as part of MAMI Select

Lijo Jose Pellissery, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vetrimaaran

The future of Indian cinema lies in the hands of young filmmakers. With this thought, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, had rolled out this year’s MAMI Select. After a four-month selection process, four emerging filmmakers have been chosen for its Filmed on iPhone programme—Do Aur Do Pyaar (2024) writer Amrita Bagchi, Black Warrant co-director Rohin Raveendran Nair, playwright Chanakya Vyas, and assistant director Shalini Vijayakumar. They will receive mentorship from Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vetrimaaran.

Amrita Bagchi, Shalini Vijayakumar, Rohin Raveendran Nair and Chanakya Vyas

As part of the selection process, each applicant had to submit a profile of their past work and a detailed pitch of their short film. A judges’ panel chose the four aspiring filmmakers, who have been provided with a grant, an iPhone 16 Pro Max for filming, and a MacBook Pro for editing. In the next five weeks, Bagchi, Nair, Vyas and Vijayakumar will each create a short film with their respective mentor. The final films will première at a special screening in April before being released on the festival’s YouTube channel. Dungarpur shares, “This programme is MAMI’s endeavour to support emerging filmmakers.”

Bengaluru-based Vyas, who will be mentored by Sen Sharma, says, “It is a challenge to find support for short films. I’m glad that my script has been selected.” Looking forward to being guided by Motwane, Bagchi says, “There are rare opportunities that allow imagination and execution to meet, especially for filmmakers who are starting out. I’m thrilled to have this chance.” Nair and Vijayakumar will be mentored by Pellissery and Vetrimaaran respectively.