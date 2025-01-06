In order to create their short films, the four selected filmmakers shall be provided a grant along with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, MacBook Pro and invaluable guidance throughout the entire filmmaking process from the distinguished panel of mentors

Vikramaditya Motwane will be joined by Konkona Sen Sharma, Lijo Jose Pellissery and Vetri Maaran as the mentors. Photo Courtesy: File pic

The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), organisers of the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, has announced the second edition of its highly anticipated ‘MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone’ initiative, expanding its commitment to supporting and showcasing four new filmmakers from across India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expanding on the success of its inaugural edition, the 2025 programme intensifies its commitment to democratising filmmaking and cultivating emerging talent from across India's diverse regions. Through the provision of exceptional resources and mentorship, the initiative empowers filmmakers to produce compelling short films, thereby fostering a more inclusive and representative cinematic landscape.

MAMI Select significantly expands its reach in this edition, opening a nationwide call for applications to discover four emerging filmmakers (applicant filmmakers) from diverse Indian regions. This initiative will showcase the richness of regional cinema through four short films, each between 20 and 40 minutes long and presented in four languages: Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, and Tamil. The broadened scope reflects a commitment to inclusivity and the amplification of diverse cinematic voices across India.

The four selected filmmakers will be mentored by an illustrious panel, including multiple National Award-winning actor and director Konkona Sen Sharma, highly acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery, eminent director and producer Vikramaditya Motwane and renowned Tamil filmmaker Vetri Maaran. From pre-production to post- production, these mentors will guide the filmmakers in pushing the boundaries of storytelling using cutting-edge technology.



In order to create their short films, the four selected filmmakers shall be provided a grant along with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, MacBook Pro and invaluable guidance throughout the entire filmmaking process from the distinguished panel of mentors. These mentors will provide comprehensive support, from pre-production conceptualisation to post-production refinement, empowering the filmmakers to explore innovative storytelling techniques using cutting-edge accessible technology.



The completed short films will premiere at a special screening event, followed by their release on the MAMI YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility and audience engagement.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Festival Director, MAMI states, “As we embark on a new year with a new inclusive vision for MAMI to encourage independent cinema and fresh voices, I am delighted to announce MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone where for the first time we have opened the call for applications across the country to make films in four regional languages. Selected filmmakers will have the incredible opportunity to work closely with the four outstanding mentors that we have carefully selected from different regional film industries, each of whom are celebrated filmmakers in their own right, making films in diverse languages. I would like to thank our four mentors – Vikramaditya Motwane, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Konkona Sen Sharma and Vetri Maaran for generously agreeing to make time to mentor these filmmakers. I would really like to build on this great initiative so that we can extend this opportunity to many more emerging filmmakers next year.”

Vikramaditya Motwane states, “I am delighted to be returning as a mentor for the MAMI shot on iPhone venture. I was completely blown away by the quality of the storytelling and the technical finesse of the short films last year and I cannot wait to see what kind of magic the new batch of filmmakers create this year. I’m also honoured and excited to be working with my fellow mentors and genius filmmakers Konkona, Lijo and Vetri Maaran.”

Konkona Sen Sharma states, “I am excited to partner with MAMI on this initiative especially given its focus on enabling and providing a platform to fresh young filmmaking voices.”

Lijo Jose Pellisserry states, “MAMI Select – Filmed on iPhone is an excellent initiative to foster the talent of budding filmmakers across India. Given the diversity of Indian cinema, I was so happy to hear that the aim of this programme is to identify and support filmmakers from different regions of India and to give them a platform to show their films. I am honoured that I was invited to be a mentor for the Malayalam film and I look forward to my interactions with the filmmaker and sharing my knowledge and experience. In filmmaking, we are learning every day and I am sure that I will learn as much from this mentorship as the selected filmmaker. I hope to continue my association with MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in the future”

Vetri Maaran states, “For every aspiring filmmaker, the words, “yes, you get to make your film now” from a production house or an investor is the biggest moment of their lives until that point and that’s one of the hardest to hear. When MAMI select - filmed on iPhone says that it comes with honour as well! There is a great deal of untapped talent in filmmaking in every part of our country and an initiative like this will amplify new voices that will enrich Indian cinema enormously. I am proud to be invited as a mentor for the Tamil film and am excited to work with the selected filmmaker and see what emerges from our interaction. My best to MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for this programme that will cultivate and promote the filmmakers of tomorrow from every geographic, cultural and ethnic scape in India.”

The call for entries is now open, inviting applications from aspiring filmmakers across India. The deadline for submission is January 19, 2024. Detailed guidelines and application procedures are available on the official MAMI website: www.mumbaifilmfestival.com