Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like Karan Arjun and Baazi. She was christened at the Kinnar Akhara during the Maha Kumbh 2025 with the new name Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri

Former actor Mamta Kulkarni, who embarked on a spiritual journey after she was christened at the Kinnar Akhara during the Maha Kumbh 2025 with the new name Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, has been expelled by its founder Rishi Ajay Das. He has also expelled Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi for inducting the Karan Arjun star. She has been accused of treason to the Akhara for designating Mamta as Mahamandaleshwar without his knowledge.

Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhara, expels Mamta Kulkarni from the Akhara. He has also expelled Mahamandaleshwar Laxminarayan Tripathi from the Kinnar Akhara for inducting Mamta Kulkarni, who is accused of treason, to the Akhara and designating her as Mahamandaleshwar… pic.twitter.com/Hhzezst49r — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2025

Mamta Kulkarni’s spiritual journey

Earlier Mamta told ANI, "...This was the order of Mahadev, Maha Kaali. This was the order of my Guru. They chose this day. I didn't do anything."

Laxmi Narayan Tripathi stated, “She (Mamta) has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years... She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.”

Mamta Kulkarni returned to India after 25 years

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like Karan Arjun and Baazi. The actress has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career. However, in the early 2000s, Mamta stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight. She returned to Mumbai in December 2024.

She told IANS, “The reason for me leaving India was spirituality. In 1996, I became inclined towards spirituality, and during that time, I met Guru Gagan Giri Maharaj. After his arrival, my interest in spirituality grew, and my penance began. However, I believe Bollywood gave me both name and fame. After that, I quit Bollywood. From 2000 to 2012, I continued my penance. I spent many years in Dubai, where I lived in a two-bedroom flat and remained celibate for 12 years.”

Drug case against Mamta Kulkarni

In 2017, Thane Police issued a non-bailable warrant against actress Mamta Kulkarni and drug lord Vicky Goswami in connection with a drug haul case. The name of the duo surfaced in the connection based on which a chargesheet was filed. In January, Goswami, Ibrahim, and Baktash Akasha as well as Gulam Hussein were extradited from Kenya to the U.S. All of them were arrested in November 2014 in a sting operation by the U.S.Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) who was posing as Colombian drug dealers.