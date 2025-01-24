In the information that Laxmi gave to the media, it has been revealed that Mamta Kulkarni will get a new name. Laxmi also revealed the kind of roles Mamta will be playing.

In Pic: Mamta Kulkarni

Listen to this article Mamta Kulkarni declared Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhara; actress gets a new name, can play only THESE roles in films x 00:00

Mamta Kulkarni will become a Mahamandleshwar in the Kinnar Akhada. Today, the actress performed Pind Daan in Prayagraj as she reached the Maha Kumbh. Laxmi Narayan, Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, shared this news with the media. In the information that Laxmi gave to the media, it has been revealed that Mamta will get a new name. Laxmi also revealed the kind of roles Mamta will be playing.

Laxmi told ANI on Friday, “Kinnar Akhada is going to make Mamta Kulkarni (former Bollywood actress) a Mahamandleshwar. She is now named Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.”

While Mamta will be renamed as Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri, Laxmi also revealed that Mamta is not prohibited from working. While the community doesn’t prohibit performing arts, she will be allowed to do any spiritual role.

In conversation with ANI, Laxmi further revealed, “As I am talking here, all the rituals are underway. She has been in touch with Kinnar Akhada and me for the last one and a half years. She is allowed to perform the character of any devotional figure if she wants, as we do not prohibit anyone from performing their art.”

About Mamta Kulkarni & Her Career

Mamta Kulkarni recently returned to Mumbai after a long gap of around 25 years. The actress stepped away from the limelight following her controversy with drug lord Vicky Goswami.

Mamta appeared in several commercially successful Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and Baazi. Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002.

Her 1995 film Karan Arjun, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol, was re-released in Hindi cinemas on November 22. The film revolves around the story of two titular brothers who seek revenge against their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and reincarnated to complete the revenge.

Mamta Kulkarni on Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident

Yesteryear diva Mamta Kulkarni recently shared her concerns after Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident.

Emphasizing the need to upgrade security systems, Mamta Kulkarni said, "I was really saddened to learn about Saif’s condition. I am deeply concerned regarding the security in the city. This incident is not only limited to Saif; such cases are taking place in various places like Gujarat, Mumbai, and Rajkot. Security personnel fall asleep, and robbers manage to enter buildings. So, we need to tighten our security. I am deeply concerned about Saif, and I will pray to the Almighty that he regains his health quickly."