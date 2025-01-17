As Saif Ali Khan recovers after being stabbed during a burglary attempt, sources say the actor has promotions for Jewel Thief and Kartavya lined up in the next few months

Saif Ali Khan. Pic/AFP

Thursday afternoon brought relief to Saif Ali Khan’s family and fans as the team of doctors at the Lilavati Hospital, following the surgery, issued a statement that the actor “is out of danger”. He had suffered six injuries after being stabbed by an alleged burglar at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16. The actor, who is on the road to recovery now, has a packed 2025 ahead. In the next few months, he is expected to kick off promotions for his summer releases,

Jewel Thief—The Red Sun Chapter, and Kartavya.

It is heard that Jewel Thief, also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, is targeting a March-end release. An insider tells mid-day, “The heist thriller, which is directed by Robbie Grewal, with certain sequences helmed by Kookie Gulati, was wrapped up late last year. The project has now moved into the final post-production stage. While Saif had finished a chunk of the dubbing in November, he only has two days of dubbing left. The team is likely to begin promotions in mid-March before its March 27 release.” Meanwhile, Kartavya, an OTT film helmed by Pulkit of Bhakshak (2024) fame, is slated to release mid-2025. “The promotions will begin after May,” adds the source.

On the shooting front, Khan’s next will be Race 4 that is expected to roll in August. A source says, “The producers are currently finalising a director.” The actor also has Priyadarshan’s yet-untitled next and Devara: Part 2 in his kitty.