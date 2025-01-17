Yesteryear diva Mamta Kulkarni recently shared her concern after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. Emphasizing the need to upgrade our security system, Mamta Kulkarni was quoted saying, "I was really saddened'

Emphasizing on the need to upgrade our security system, Mamta Kulkarni was quoted saying, "I was really saddened to learn about Saif's condition. I am really concerned regarding the security in the city. Why would they take the lives of their employers so lightly? Are they not being paid properly? I would like it if we all treat our security people with love, so that they give importance to the lives of their employers. This incident is not only limited to Saif, but such cases are taking place in various places like Gujarat, Mumbai, and Rajkot. The security people fall asleep and the robbers manage to enter the building. So, we need to tighten our security. I am deeply concerned about Saif and I will pray to the all-mighty that he regains his health quickly."

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan made his acting debut opposite Mamta Kulkarni in Umesh Mehra's 1993 entertainer, "Aashik Awara".

Mamta Kulkarni recently retuned to Mumbai after a long gap of around 25 years. The actress stepped away from the limelight following her controversy with drug lord Vicky Goswami.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours on 16th January 2025. According to the reports, the actor was attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. He sustained 6 wounds and is reported to be out of danger post-surgery.

Doctor Nitin Dange, who was part of the surgery said, "Saif Ali Khan was admitted in at 2:00 am. He sustained major injury to the spinal cord, in the thoracic spinal cord due to the lodged knife in the spine. Surgery was performed to remove the knife and also repair the leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and recovering well”.

