Bollywood News

Updated on: 24 January,2025 06:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Today, on January 24, Mamta Kulkarni will officially be declared Mahamandleshwar in a grand ceremony. The event will include a series of traditional rituals

In Pic: Mamta Kulkarni

Mamta Kulkarni, who has recently returned to Mumbai, visited the Kumbh Mela and is now set to embark on a spiritual journey. It has been revealed that Mamta Kulkarni will embrace the role of Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara. Today, on January 24, Mamta will officially be declared Mahamandleshwar in a grand ceremony. The event will include a series of traditional rituals, including the Pind Daan at the sacred Sangam.


About the traditional ceremony


The traditional ceremonies will include Pind Daan at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. As per a report in Aaj Tak, the ceremony will commence today and culminate in her formal induction into the Kinnar Akhara at 6 PM.


About Mamta Kulkarni & her career

Mamta Kulkarni recently returned to Mumbai after a long gap of around 25 years. The actress stepped away from the limelight following her controversy with drug lord Vicky Goswami.

Mamta appeared in several commercially successful Hindi films such as Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, and Baazi. Her last Bollywood film was released in 2002.

Her 1995 film Karan Arjun, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Kajol, was re-released in Hindi cinemas on November 22. The film revolves around the story of two titular brothers who seek revenge against their greedy uncle for murdering their father but are killed by him and reincarnated to complete the revenge.

Mamta Kulkarni on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident

Yesteryear diva Mamta Kulkarni recently shared her concerns after Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident.

Emphasizing the need to upgrade security systems, Mamta Kulkarni said, "I was really saddened to learn about Saif's condition. I am deeply concerned regarding the security in the city. Why would they take the lives of their employers so lightly? Are they not being paid properly? I would like it if we all treat our security personnel with love so that they give importance to the lives of their employers. This incident is not only limited to Saif; such cases are taking place in various places like Gujarat, Mumbai, and Rajkot. Security personnel fall asleep, and robbers manage to enter buildings. So, we need to tighten our security. I am deeply concerned about Saif, and I will pray to the Almighty that he regains his health quickly."

