Manisha Koirala reveals how she convinced Vidhu Vinod Chopra after the '1942: A Love Story' director said she is bad at acting

Manisha Koirala recently opened up about how '1942: A Love Story' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra dismissed her acting chops during the reading session of the film

Manisha Koirala is currently gearing up for the grand Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'. Ahead of the release of the series, the actress recalled her conversation with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra before she was signed for the film '1942: A Love Story' opposite Anil Kapoor. She revealed that Chopra was dismissive of her acting skills during the reading sessions for the film.

Recalling the incident from her early days in the industry, Manisha told Pinkvilla, “There was an incident during 1942: A Love Story. During my first reading of the scene, I was horrible, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra clearly told me, 'You are very bad.' So, I requested him to give me 24 hours. If, even then, you don't find me good, I'll accept it.”

Manisha said she did not know much about acting back to them and attempted her best shot with preparation. "But then, I went home. I didn't know what was good acting or bad acting; this was my third or fourth film. I had only 3-4 sheets in my hand, and I read them countless times. I went back, did the screen test again, and, of course, I was accepted,” she recalled.

Manisha Koirala recently shared as to why she slowed down after turning 50. Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures, which she captioned: “A lot of people ask me what I'm doing these days...some genuinely asking but sometimes it's like asking at 53 you couldn't be doing much...true !!”

She added, "But happy too for I m tasting different flavour of life, doing only those things I love and that means, at times doing absolutely nothing and relaxing with my cats n dogs or with book, music and perusing spiritual learnings, learning to sing and dance, walk in the nature, gymming, globe trotting..”

“After 30 years and 100 films I think I have earned my me time...l work when I know I would love the process of work!!”

Koirala will soon be seen in the Netflix series 'Heeramandi' helmed by SLB. The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.