In the clip, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen asking Shah Rukh Khan to share advice for politicians; his answer left Manmohan Singh impressed garnering applause

Shah Rukh Khan, Manmohan Singh Pic/AFP

When Shah Rukh Khan's advice for politicians left former PM Manmohan Singh impressed - watch video

As scores of celebs condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, remembering him as a visionary and a great statesman, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan sharing the stage with him has gone viral. In the clip, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can be seen asking King Khan to share advice for politicians. His answer left Singh impressed garnering applause.

When Manmohan Singh was impressed by SRK

The video is from an event during which Rahul Gandhi asked Shah Rukh Khan, “I'm going to keep it simple. One piece of advice you have towards politicians.”

Shah Rukh Khan replied to it by stating, “Look who you asked. Lie and cheat and do deceit for a living. I'm an actor so I'm all show. But I think the only idea would be just work honestly and have pride in your nation. Love the country and let's not take money under the table and let's not do shady stuff. If we do it right, we're all going to make money, we're all going to be happy, and we'll all be a very proud nation. So my advice to all the politicians is please be as honest as realistically possible.” Watch the video below.

When Shah Rukh Khan impressed Late Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. pic.twitter.com/watG9aToYj — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) December 27, 2024

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s demise

Manmohan Singh, the architect behind India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at the age of 92. He served as the prime minister from 2004 to 2014. As the nation's finance minister in 1991, he played a pivotal role in shaping India's economic framework, earning widespread recognition in global financial and economic circles.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994).

It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.