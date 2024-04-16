Manoj Bajpayee: ‘After my film reaches the audience, I get bored of it’

Manoj says not being satisfied with his last work is the mantra behind his rich career, as he marks his 100th movie with Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee

Thirty years, three National Awards, and 100 films—it’s quite a career, put in numbers. Next month, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji. The actor finds it hard to believe that he has reached the milestone. “Even now when you are mentioning it, it feels surreal,” he smiles. For the actor, who left his village in Bihar to pursue his celluloid dreams, it feels like a miracle. “Coming from outside, taking such a long journey from my village to this point is miraculous. I always feel some kind of magic is happening with my life and career. Someone up there has really been taking care of me.”

Manoj Bajpayee turns producer with Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyya Ji reunites him with his Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (2023) director Apoorv Singh Karki and writer Deepak Kingrani. For his maiden production, Bajpayee has chosen a revenge drama that aims to bring back the flavour of the ’70s Hindi action films. The intense action drama is quite a departure from his past few offerings. But then, that’s the thing about the actor—over three decades, he has carefully curated his filmography, choosing roles that further his versatility than his popularity. From Satya (1998) to Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), from Aligarh (2016) to Joram (2023), we’ve been introduced to his many different facets. “It has been a conscious choice for the last 30 years. I have been only trying to explore new characters because I believe if I do it, I will only be getting better at my craft. That way, I will surprise not only my audience, but also myself about my abilities.”

There is another reason to try something new with every project. “I get bored with my last work. Once my film reaches the audience, I get bored of it, I lose all interest. Not getting satisfied with your last work is the key [to longevity]. It must be the key to my zeal to explore new grounds all the time,” says the actor, who will begin filming the third season of his popular series, The Family Man, soon.