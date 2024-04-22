In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had not told his parents or close friends about the film till its release was planned.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee shot to fame with his role as Gangster Bhiku Mhatre in his debut movie 'Satya', back in 1998. The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The film's success changed Bajpayee's life, who became a household name after its release.

However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he had not told his parents or close friends about the film till its release was planned.

While talking about his journey so far, Bajpayee said, "I did not tell my parents or my friends living with me in Mumbai, that I got Satya. I didn't want to jinx it. Earlier, it used to be unpredictable. They might sign you, but the film might not get made, it might get shelved. I didn't even tell them till the release was planned. And Satya became such a super-duper hit. It's a very unpredictable industry. It's a cutthroat industry. Every journey has so many people contributing to it, but at the end of the day, destiny plays a big part," he said.

Satya was almost shelved at one point, Bajpayee told ETimes. After three-four days of their film's shoot, their movie was stopped due to the murder of producer Gulshan Kumar. "Satya was shelved because Mr. Gulshan Kumar was killed, and the film was halted after three days of shooting, and our careers were in jeopardy. However, within the next 10-15 days the film began to regain momentum," he said.

"I have so many memories. I always say that I thank Bhiku Mhatre for providing me with a career where I still feel relevant, where I am still working, where I am collaborating with the next generation, and where I am working with my very old friend Aban. So I feel grateful and thankful. I'm grateful for the role that has truly been given, and there are countless memories. In fact, there is a book on the 'Making of Satya'; Udya Bhatia has written it, and the book only covers 20 per cent of it," he added.