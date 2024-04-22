Manoj Bajpayee Birthday 2024: Ahead of the actor's birthday, we look at some of his best works that was released directly on OTT

Manoj Bajpayee

Listen to this article Manoj Bajpayee Birthday 2024: From 'The Family Man' to 'Killer Soup', must-watch OTT releases of the actor x 00:00

It would not be wrong to term actor Manoj Bajpayee as the king of OTT. He is one of the first mainstream stars to jump onto the OTT bandwagon during the pandemic and has had a good run on streaming platforms so far. Having started with 'The Family Man' where he played an intelligence officer, the actor has experimented on the OTT platforms with different kinds of roles. Here's looking at his work on OTT through some of the series and movies that were directly released on digital platforms:

The Family Man:

ADVERTISEMENT

Manoj Bajpayee was introduced as Srikant Tiwari in Raj and DK's universe. He plays a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. He has a wife and two kids as well and puts his life on the line for his country. While he seems to be an ordinary man frustrated with the day-to-day rut of life, he is also the best-skilled man at his job. The series balances the storyline between his demanding job and his unsettled family life. It also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The Family Man 2:

After a gripping season 1, Bajpayee returned to season 2 as a suspended TASC officer who gets a taste of the corporate desk job life. However, he is unwilling to be a part of it and finds his way back into the team. The second season's storyline focuses on a Tamil Tigers-esque military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a freedom fight.

The Killer Soup:

Manoj Bajpayee plays a double role in this intriguing thriller series created by Abhishek Chaubey. It is a clever and witty crime and investigative comedy. Manoj plays a businessman married to Konkona SenSharma. He isn't the best human being in the town and has a looming debt in his name as well. He also essays the role of Umesh Pillai, Konkona Sensharma's character's lover.

Silence...Can You Hear It?

Released in 2021, this mystery investigative film, sees Manoj Bajpayee play the role of ACP Avinash. The story of the film revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman.

Silence 2- The Night Owl Bar Shootout:

A sequel to the above film was released on ZEE5 in April, 2024 with the same cast. Bajpayee reprised the role of ACP Avinash Varma. The cop and his team are assigned a case of a mass shootout that happened at a club named Night Owl Bar in Mumbai. As the team works on the case they realise there is something much bigger and darker at play.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Hai:

This is probably a first for Manoj Bajpayee where his film was released in theatres after its OTT release. Owing to critical acclaim, the makers dropped the film in select theatres even after making it available on OTT platforms. Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is a courtroom drama that narrates the story of a sessions court lawyer who is fighting against a godman, accused of exploiting a minor girl. The film explores the themes of corruption, power, and abuse.

Ray:

Ray is an Indian anthology drama streaming series on Netflix created by Sayantan Mukherjee, based on the works of Satyajit Ray. The series is directed by Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, and Abhishek Chaubey. Manoj Bajpayee played a musician in the short directed by Chaubey. Bajpayee's character meets a sports journalist during a train journey and it focuses on their conversation.